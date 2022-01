Denyque debuts daring new look

Dubbed Jamaica’s sweetheart, singer Denyque has dropped her ‘good girl’ image for a new more mature look.

The singer debuted her new edgier look when she posted a photo on her Instagram feed over the weekend.

Denyque, who took a two year hiatus from the business, returning in 2020 with a fire collab with artiste, Shaniel Muir, turned heads on the gram when she bared some boobage on the platform.

Clad in a mesh crop top complimented by star shaped nipple covers, the singer completed her look with a pair of black high waisted latex-textured pants.

Denyque kicked her fashion game up a notch with a chunky silver choker marked ‘ sexy’ and a neat low ponytail that really gave fans a chance to see her gorgeous face.

“Took some time off to rest; now it’s game time baby,†said Denyque in the captions.

The artiste new look resonated with her social media following, with many of her colleagues taking to the comment section to share compliments.

“Don’t underestimate the power of rest!!! Ÿ’¥ BOOM ,†said former singer turned YouTube vloger Tami Chin Mitchell.

“Girrrrrlllll yuh come out stronga dan mi ginger tea,†added Terri Karelle.