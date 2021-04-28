Denyque debuts daring new look

Dubbed Jamaicaâ€™s sweetheart, singer Denyque has dropped her â€˜good girlâ€™ image for a new more mature look.

The singer debuted her new edgier look when she posted a photo on her Instagram feed over the weekend.

Denyque, who took a two year hiatus from the business, returning in 2020 with a fire collab with artiste, Shaniel Muir, turned heads on the gram when she bared some boobage on the platform.

Clad in a mesh crop top complimented by star shaped nipple covers, the singer completed her look with a pair of black high waisted latex-textured pants.

Denyque kicked her fashion game up a notch with a chunky silver choker marked â€˜ sexyâ€™ and a neat low ponytail that really gave fans a chance to see her gorgeous face.

â€œTook some time off to rest; now itâ€™s game time baby,â€ said Denyque in the captions.

The artiste new look resonated with her social media following, with many of her colleagues taking to the comment section to shareÂ compliments.

â€œDonâ€™t underestimate the power ofÂ rest!!!Â Ÿ’¥ BOOM ,â€ said former singer turned YouTube vloger Tami ChinÂ Mitchell.

â€œGirrrrrlllll yuh come out stronga dan mi ginger tea,â€ added TerriÂ Karelle.