Devin Di Dakta says music not to blame for Jamaica’s crime problem

Devin Di Dakta says music not to blame for Jamaica’s crime problemWednesday, February 03, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Devin Di Dakta has taken issue with recent suggestions that music is a major contributor to crime and violence in Jamaica.
The former Grammy nominee insists that it has more to do with incompetence and corruption on the part of individuals in authority for Jamaica facing its current predicament.
“The government doh want accept the fact that its the placement of incompetent persons in various positions due to corruption in parliament and the security forces and the lack of community development and social transformation are two of the leading contributors to the downfall of our country. But hey, go ahead and ban Gun Songs. That will get rid of or lower crime in Jamaica” he recently wrote on Instagram.
However, he said while he agrees that music can be cleaned up, it shouldn’t bear the brunt of blame for the problem. “What I have a problem with is the fact that it is being blamed for crime in Jamaica when we all know that crime HAS BEEN a problem way before music got this violent” he remarked.
His comments were met with agreement in some instances while others disagreed.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently lambasted the state of the music, insisting that violent lyrics are degrading the culture and encouraging criminal acts.
