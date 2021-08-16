Dexta Daps buys mom new car for birthday

Dexta Daps buys mom new car for birthdayMonday, August 16, 2021
Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps surprised his mother, who he affectionately refers to as â€œMama Pâ€, with a car for her birthday on Sunday (August 15).
In a heartwarming post shared on his Instagram, Dexta Dapsâ€™ mother is seen posting in front of the new vehicle while her relatives take photos and make videos of her.
A smiling Mama P cannot contain her joy as she obliged instructions given by someone taking photos to â€œflash her hairâ€. She does this while leaning on the car, where the words â€œhappy birthday momâ€, lay on the ground.
â€œI DNT USUALLY DO THIS BUT HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM P LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY. LA FAMILIA,â€ Dexta Daps captioned the post.
His followers joined in wishing his mom a happy birthday and commended the Leader artiste for his choice of gift for her.
â€œHow yu mean..tek care of mommy.we only get one.cherish her,â€ one fan commented.
â€œAwww! Happy Birthday to your mom. If my mother was alive today would be her birthday as well. You are blessed to have her in your life. Cherish her. I wish my mother was alive to do the same, but God knows best,â€ another added.
Dexta Daps later followed up that post with his mom driving the car, and another motorist complimenting her ride.
â€œCOMPLIMENTS START ALREADYŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ WATCH R INNA BIG CARRRRRR SHE LOOK GOOD EEEEEŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£, U DESERVE IT N THE WORLD WITH IT I SWEARâ€¦. I LOVE U WITH BAREEEEE BADNESS BACKA DAT,â€ he captioned that post.
