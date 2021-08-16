Dexta Daps buys mom new car for birthday

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps surprised his mother, who he affectionately refers to as â€œMama Pâ€, with a car for her birthday on Sunday (August 15).

In a heartwarming post shared on his Instagram, Dexta Dapsâ€™ mother is seen posting in front of the new vehicle while her relatives take photos and make videos of her.

A smiling Mama P cannot contain her joy as she obliged instructions given by someone taking photos to â€œflash her hairâ€. She does this while leaning on the car, where the words â€œhappy birthday momâ€, lay on the ground.

â€œI DNT USUALLY DO THIS BUT HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM P LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY. LA FAMILIA,â€ Dexta Daps captioned the post.

His followers joined in wishing his mom a happy birthday and commended the Leader artiste for his choice of gift for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexta Daps (@dextadaps)

â€œHow yu mean..tek care of mommy.we only get one.cherish her,â€ one fan commented.

â€œAwww! Happy Birthday to your mom. If my mother was alive today would be her birthday as well. You are blessed to have her in your life. Cherish her. I wish my mother was alive to do the same, but God knows best,â€ another added.

Dexta Daps later followed up that post with his mom driving the car, and another motorist complimenting her ride.

â€œCOMPLIMENTS START ALREADYŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ WATCH R INNA BIG CARRRRRR SHE LOOK GOOD EEEEEŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£, U DESERVE IT N THE WORLD WITH IT I SWEARâ€¦. I LOVE U WITH BAREEEEE BADNESS BACKA DAT,â€ he captioned that post.