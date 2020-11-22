Dexta Daps collab with original ‘Gangalee’ Louie Culture on the way

Dexta Dap’s current banger, Call Me If, samples Louie Culture’s

1994 hit Gangalee. It therefore

comes as no surprise that the two have an upcoming single together.

The collaboration, titled Bill Now, was not planned. Daps had invited the veteran to a studio session hoping to get his vocals on Call Me If, but the two ended up creating a new record instead.

“Dexta come up wid a tune and a punchline, the same night we voice a different tune, bad bad combination,” the dancehall toaster said during an online chat with DJ Kool Face. “We a mek dah one yah (Call Me If) gwaan run, we nah upset it cause it’s a big song weh we know it will do things. We a mek that weh Dexta a do gwaan do weh it can do.”

Contrary to reports that floated around when Call Me If premiered in July, Louie Culture confirmed that he gave Daps his blessings to sample his dancehall classic.

“Dexta Daps link mi when him record the tune…let’s get this clear, him wanted me and him to do the tune,” he said. “When I listen di tune, mi seh ‘Dexta, right now dah tune yah 100 per cent, mi nuh need fi put my voice pon dis. Just gwaan a road go do yuh ting’. Him seh, ‘mi need yuh man, if a even yuh voice man’ and mi seh, ‘no man, gwaan do yuh ting’. Big respect to Dexta cause him really call mi fi mi and him do it…and right now di tune a buss di place.”

The track has garnered millions of streams and continues to spread its wings with several folks doing remixes courtesy of the viral #CallMeIf challenge.