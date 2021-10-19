Dexta Daps dubs Busta Rhymes ‘the greatest rapper ever’

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps may have inadvertently kick-started a new debate about who is the greatest rapper ever, by singling out his rapper of choice.

On Monday, the ‘Vent’ artiste said he believes that Busta Rhymes is the actual holder of the ‘greatest rapper ever’ title with a sprinkle of ‘I said what I said’ attitude.

His comments were made following a performance by the ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See’ artiste the Verzuz ICONZ event in New York over the weekend.

Posting on Instagram under a photo of himself and Busta Rhymes, Daps wrote “there is no worthy opponent yuh hear. So many arguments abt who is the greatest rapper everrrrr. C him ya, Busta Rhymes, n mi nah Tek back mi chat,” his caption read. “Now start d argument if unu wah” he added.

Following his post, a number of persons sought to affirm his decision in the comment section including fellow dancehall act, Konshens. In his comment, the ‘Red Reign’ artiste shared that “di only one weh walk near him onstage just passed away,” seemingly making reference to the late DMX.

“Nobody cyaa C him no argument no inna it. Fullstop. But memba wah mi tell u bout di likkle humble one weh we have a walk bout a JA, NOBODY cyaa see him inna catalogue war,” Konshens added.

Busta Rhymes rose to prominence with his group Leaders of the New School in the early 90s before breaking out as a solo artiste in 1996 with the hit single, “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check.” Throughout the ’90s and 2000s, he was a force to be reckoned with, topping the charts with his albums.

In 2006, Rhymes debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, the US Billboard Top RnB/Hip Hop and the US Billboard Top Rap Albums charts with his seventh studio album, The Big Bang.

Rhymes with his ‘ragga-inspired’ style and lyrics remains one of the hottest rappers in the Hip-Hop game.

Rhymes, who is of Jamaican descent, joined Daps, Konsehns and a host of other dancehall acts at a Verzuz ICONZ event at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn on Saturday. The event was headlined by Jamaican veteran Super Cat.