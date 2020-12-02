Dexta Daps enters Billboard for first time with ‘Vent’Wednesday, December 02, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps has entered the Billboard Reggae Album Chart for the first time in his career with his album
Dexta Dap’s debut on the Billboard Reggae Album chart is the climax of successes that this album has enjoyed since its release.
Vent charted in over 15 countries globally and reached No. 1 the renowned Apple Music Reggae Album Charts.
It features collaborations with Beenie Man, Spice, Ikaya, Chronic Law, and Blakmann. The 16-track set contains the hit Breaking News as well as the current chart-topping single Call Me If.
Meanwhile, Bob Marley and the Wailers spend their 47th week in the number one spot on the chart with Legend, while Best of Shaggy by Shaggy, World on Fire by Stick Figure, Set in Stone by Stick Figure, and Greatest Hits by UB40 are in the numbers two, three, four, and five spots respectively.
Popcaan’s Fixtape stands firm at number six position, while Dutty Rock by Sean Paul is at number seven.
