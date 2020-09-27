Dexta Daps broke COVID-19 guidelines with packed, ‘secret’ concert in Brooklyn – NY Post

Dexta Daps held a secret concert which drew a packed crowd in Brooklyn last evening, violating COVID-19 guidelines in New York, according to a New York Post

The newspaper says the event was held at an undisclosed outdoor location but provided links to posts from the concert which saw numerous patrons in attendance without masks or any other face covering.

Singer Ikaya was also present at the event, promoted as a “special, exclusive day party at a secret location” as seen in another clip shared by the New York Post.

Outdoor entertainment activities in New York are only permitted with venues at 33 per cent of capacity and with six feet of social distance between patrons.

The event was also promoted on Dexta Daps page and saw tickets start at US$50.