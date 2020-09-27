Dexta Daps broke COVID-19 guidelines with packed, ‘secret’ concert in Brooklyn – NY Post

Dexta Daps broke COVID-19 guidelines with packed, ‘secret’ concert in Brooklyn – NY PostSunday, September 27, 2020
|
Dexta Daps held a secret concert which drew a packed crowd in Brooklyn last evening, violating COVID-19 guidelines in New York, according to a New York Post
The newspaper says the event was held at an undisclosed outdoor location but provided links to posts from the concert which saw numerous patrons in attendance without masks or any other face covering.
Singer Ikaya was also present at the event, promoted as a “special, exclusive day party at a secret location” as seen in another clip shared by the New York Post.
Outdoor entertainment activities in New York are only permitted with venues at 33 per cent of capacity and with six feet of social distance between patrons.
The event was also promoted on Dexta Daps page and saw tickets start at US$50.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy