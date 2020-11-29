Dexta Daps reigned at Reggae Sunsplash final night

A woman on set of the final night of Reggae

Sunsplash let out a scream as Dexta Daps performed Weak to You.

Though the event was virtual, her reaction mirrored that of many women in the live YouTube chat, which bore over 7,600 patrons as Mr Woo-Woo-Woo demonstrated why he was the perfect act to close the show.

His arrival accompanied dimmed lights, those intense facial expressions, and women laying claim to him in the live chat. The panty-dropping hitmaker revealed that he had watched the groundbreaking festival as a child, and started his 60-minute set by catering to his day one fans. Hearts of all colours and sizes flooded the chat as the artiste performed tracks including 7Eleven, Chinese Jordan and Ride It. Between his goofy dance moves and twisted countenance came Mi C Mi Bed N Miss U and Owner, the latter of which brought out his inner “Jamaican RnB” and some waistline ramming. Though the moment was dedicated to women, some male patrons took the opportunity to shoot their shot with all the excess hormones in the virtual air.

‘Club Daps’ heightened with F**k U Mean, though the background singer was slaughtered in the chat for diluting the song’s sexy feel. Morning Love was another joint delivered with emotionality-charged vocals, before Daps shifted the energy by tapping other themes in his catalogue.

Performing Flight Mode was particularly emotional for the singer, who was stopped mid-performance by his guitarist.

“My band stop me inna di middle and seh dem feel emotional and we fi sing dat again,” he said. “But me did feel emotional when me a sing it so now mi haffi rewind the feelings.”

Attendees didn’t seem to mind and Daps added that the set was already one of his favourites in a long time.

He was the only performer on the 2020 festival to bring another act on stage, and did so with Masicka for their inspirational track, Leader. Masicka, who had performed prior, seemed more comfortable alongside Daps, and the young acts jumped and danced, a communal vibe which infiltrated the chat.

The high energy continued with Shabba Madda Pot, which got a sick rendition courtesy of the Mission Impossible theme song. Male patrons fired virtual gun salutes which continued into Daps’ Squeeze.

It was back to the hunnies with classics like No Underwear and selections from his Vent album, including Twinkle, Heartless and Breaking News. He also incorporated visuals from the album during his set.

Requests for his quarantine smash Call Me If were being made before he even touched the stage, and ladies were about to get their early Christmas gift.

He packaged it with a cover of Mario’s You Should Let Me Love You, before interpolating the record to the audience’s delight. The entertainer also gave props to veteran singer Louie Culture, whose 1994 Gangalee record was sampled on Call Me If. He also switched things up by singing the Louie Culture track before calling it a night.

The evening also featured performances from Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Jesse Royal and Masicka.