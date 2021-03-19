Dexta Daps remixes ‘Call Me If’ with Tory Lanez and Louie Culture

Nearly a year after the release of Call Me If, Dexta Daps has surprised fans with a remix of the popular track.

However, this version of the track holds another surprise as Daps has called on rapper Tory Lanez and dancehall icon Louie Culture to assist him in making it clear that if the man can’t do it, the ladies should just call on him.

Daps had sampled Culture’s 90s hit Gangalee for the original iteration and decided to go one step further by bringing in the veteran deejay to drop a verse.

As expected, Lanez and Culture did not disappoint as they flowed seamlessly on the track. Lanez brought his flow of patois infused rap to the effort while Culture brought his original vibe and energy.

The track was released in conjunction with a music video which has since garnered over thirty one thousand views, a few hours after its release on YouTube.

The original Call Me If was the lead single from his recent album Vent and has amassed over eight million views since its July 2020 release.