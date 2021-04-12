Dexta Daps says he experienced racism at a restaurant in Florida

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps says he will never be patronising the Rock Bar Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ever again. This after he allegedly experienced racism from its staff.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Vent singer labeled it the “biggest racist act.”

“Mi ano f**kery person. But mi affi do dis. Mi jus see the biggest racist act inna my life. Mi never see another racist act so big yet inna mi life,” he said.

Dexta Daps said the establishment was his usual spot, but after this experience, he won’t be coming back or recommending it to anyone.

“I DNT PUT PPL DOWN NOR TALK BAD ABT THEM… IN ALL HONESTY, I WOULD MUCH RATHER SAY NOTHING… BUT SOMETIMES WEN U DNT SAY ANYTHING ABT THE THINGS THAT TRULY MATTER, THE FOOLISHNESS DNT STOP… #ROCKBAR IS A NICE SPOT THAT I WOULD’VE RECOMMENDED TO ANY1… BUT AS OF YEST, DEM GET BENCHHHHH,” he captioned the Instagram video.

However, he never disclosed what that racist act was, promising to give details soon.

But Rock Bar beat Dexta Daps to it, and was in the comments, saying they asked him for his ID and he refused.

“It’s a shame you would use your celebrity to stir such outrage and hate speech. All that was asked of you was to show your ID at the door to enter, like every other patron coming through our security/police detail line,” Rock Bar IG account wrote.

“Had you simply complied this whole situation could have been avoided. We are a place of business; race, religion, politics, or personal beliefs do not come into question of any guest visiting our establishment. You know very well what transpired and that your video/statements are now only contributing to divide.”

But Dexta Daps quickly screenshot their comment, posted it, and gave a response.

“You needed ID for me to enter & use the restroom, when you had my credit card & served me liquor for 2 + hours. Make it make sense. I stand by my statement,” he wrote.

And he was supported by his dancehall colleague Koshens who insinuated that instances like these are not unusual in Florida.

“Welcome to Florida. All fun an nice but u never know when u aggo buck up one a di ol hitler dem, dem betta know seh it nah go be like one time when we tek anything wah dem dish out gi we. Mek sure u lawyer up bro cah dem slick,” he wrote.