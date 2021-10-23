DHQ Sher details miscarriage ordeal-says she was almost plunged into depression

Earlier this week when dancehall queen Sher posted a photo of herself with a growing baby bump, no one expected the shocker that would come later on. But on the weekend the budding businesswoman stunned the local sphere when she revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram live session on Saturday, DHQ Sher shared that she was five months into her pregnancy when tragedy struck, leaving her with a loss so great it almost sent her into depression.

“Mi wait until mi can talk about it to come on live cuz mi cant manage fi bawl. I found out I was pregnant in April. I was the happiest person in the world. I am 31-years-old, well wah breed how much years now cuz listen kids love me…and mi always a say fada god just bless me wid one one baby..supmn,” she shared. “I was five months into my pregnancy. It was a boy and I had a miscarriage.”

Detailing how she suffered from severe morning sickness early on in her pregnancy, Sher said her first trimester was rough but expressed that by she got to her second and felt the baby moving inside her, she developed an unexplainable love for her unborn son.

“Is like one different love fi di baby start grow. Is like me start get connected to the baby so much…mi did just wah see weh di baby look like. Every week mi a ask the doctor when mi can do ultrasound. Mi start go the doctor every week to do it till the doctor affi say miss anuh so it work yuh cant come every week come do ultrasound,” she shared indicating that perhaps she was too overjoyed as her world would soon come crashing down. “What I think was, I was too happy…everything did just a fall into place. Mi even turn to one a mi fren and say anytime mi so happy bad things happen but is like a speak mi speak it into the universe.”

The former dancer explained how weeks later she would go to the bathroom only to see traces of blood in the toilet. Describing herself as a strong person, Sher said when she had to come face-to-face with the reality that she was losing her first child, it was devastating.

“When mi go do doctor, she (the nurse) make mi do urine test and she say come now supmn nuh right. Yuh see by the time she put mi pan the bed, she say go to UWI or weh name deh right now,” she recalled. Mi ask wah hapen and she never wah tell me. She a say sweetheart mi really nuh wah tell yuh dis…she say yah lose the baby.”

“Listen me, mi is a strong piece a gyal and mi did think nuttn couldn’t break mi…dis mi nuh even know how fi explain the feeling to unu…di thing break mi,” she continued.

DHQ Sher expressed that to add insult to injury, doctors told her they had to induce labour and that she had to push the baby out to avoid risking her own life. She said the latter is something she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy.

Highlighting that the entire ordeal almost drove her crazy, Sher gave credit to her strong support system for keeping her from falling over the edge.

“Dem nuh gimme no time fi go inna nuh deep depression. Right chu dem deh deh. When yah go chu things like these yuh need real people rpund yuh because mi did two seconds from amd out a nyam outta rubbish bin,” she said.

She also used the opportunity to encourage women who have suffered miscarriages to talk about the ordeal and to seek help and counsel.

“Postpartum depression real and the reason it take mi so hard was because when mi inna di hospital di people dem ask if I wanted counselling and mi say no because here I was thinking that I am so strong I could just easily come outta hospital and get over it. But it break me,” she shared. “But make mi tell unu dis we nuh too big fi get counselling. Keeping things inside a yuh is not good, yuh will mad. Yuh affi talk bout things.”