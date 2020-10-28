‘Di vibes is up!’: Elephant Man eager to release song produced by Stephen McGregor

Dancehall

artiste Elephant Man has returned to the studio with producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’

McGregor, and he is describing it as the best feeling ever.

The entertainer took to social media earlier this week to preview a new track, Mamacita, that was produced by McGregor on his new rhythm.

He said that it was a good feeling to collaborate with the producer on another project.

“It’s the best feeling ever cause you know that when it comes to dancehall, when it comes to music, Stephen a di man. Him blessed da way deh. Him know key, him know melody. Working with Stephen is the complete package,” Elephant Man told BUZZ.

Having worked with McGregor on more than 40 tracks, including hits like Drop Dead, Dip Again and Swing, the deejay is confident that Mamacita will do well.

“The song is getting so much buzz and the vibes is up. The DJs all over caan wait fi Stephen press the button and send it,” Elephant Man said.

He said that the song should be released within a week, and he is already shooting the accompanying music video.

In addition to Elephant Man, McGregor’s new rhythm will feature other acts like Mavado, Konshens, Agent Sasco and Govana.

