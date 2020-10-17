Diana King applauds Dalton Harris for ‘coming out’Saturday, October 17, 2020
|
In the midst
of all the criticism that Dalton Harris has received for â€˜coming outâ€™, lesbian Jamaica-born
singer Diana King has offered her support.
Harris made a bold statement on Friday. In addition to posting a picture of the pansexual pride flag on Twitter, he also answered some questions about his sexuality on Instagram.
â€œTo the boys with fragile egos, I am a TOP to you and your girlfriend. Or non-binary partner,â€ he said in the post.
In the LGBTQ community, a â€˜topâ€™ is referred to as a person who penetrates or plays a dominant role in the relationship.
While he did receive some bashing and bullying for his stance, some support came from King, who revealed that she was a lesbian in 2012, eventually marrying her female partner, Mijanne Webster, in 2018
â€œMan! Iâ€™m so proud of u @daltonharris,â€ she said in a Twitter post on Friday.
â€œI can more than imagine how this feels & trust! there r few things more worth it than the courage to be authentic & standing in your truth in the belly of negativity. Yu lighta now. I wish u all the very best star Ÿ’« gwaan shine! MI DE YA Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ’›â€
Harris responded to the post, saying: â€œThank you for your music, work and support as well.â€
The declaration by Harris came the day after he revealed that he considered suicide on Wednesday. Openly speaking about his mental health struggles, the United Kingdom-based singer pledged that he will no longer try to run away from his pain.
