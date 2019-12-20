Diaspora programme Come Chat Wid Mi airs tonight on CVM TV

Ziggie Bless, host of Come Chat Wid Mi, with the Jamaica Consul General to New York, Alison Roach Wilson at NY Jerk Festival.

Come Chat Wid Mi, a New York produced lifestyle television program will debut on CVM television this Friday.

Come Chat Wid Mi currently airs in New York on the Caribbean International Network (CIN) on Sundays and has become appointment television for the large Caribbean community.

Shamena Khan, head of CVM TV, states, “CVM leads the way once more, by bringing the Tri-State Diaspora home… must watch on CVM TV, Friday, December 20th at 10:00 pm.”

Ziggie Bless, the host of Come Chat Wid Mi brings to the audience the latest in fashion, food, fun and interviews with local New Yorkers and visiting Caribbean personalities. Ziggie’s popularity in New York recently convinced Bayridge Nissan to feature him in a TV commercial promoting the Nissan brand. The commercial was aired not only on CIN but also on MTV, BET, VH1 and New York 1.

Stephen Hill, CEO of CIN feels that the initiative to present content about the diaspora is an important step as the diaspora contributes significantly to the economic wellbeing of Jamaica. He further stated that “the airing of Come Chat Wid Mi will be a joy to Jamaicans who can weekly see family and friends and their accomplishments. It will be an inspiration to young Jamaicans who can see what is possible”.