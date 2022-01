Did D’Angel just compare herself to Joe Biden?

Whether or not Joe Biden wins the US presidential election is at the top of everyone’s mind right now, and apparently so is dancehall artiste, D’Angel.

The ‘Lady of dancehall’ made the bold assertion on Instagram recently while posing in only a button-front shirt and boots, and exposing her long lean legs. D’Angel told her fans that she was feeling pretty calm knowing that she was the topic of conversation in many circles.

“Me: Kool, calm and collective World: Talking bout me like a me name Joe Biden Ÿ˜‚,†she wrote.

And her fans, obviously enchanted by D’Angel’s beauty, informed her that they understood why people would be talking about her.

“Work it girlfriend looking fabulousŸ”¥,†one fan commented

“Only one Lady, foreva b the first lady Ÿ”¥,†another said.

“Turn an international model n dun â¤ï¸legs bootsŸ”¥it’s everything for me,†someone added.