Did D’Angel just compare herself to Joe Biden?Friday, November 06, 2020
|
Whether or not Joe Biden wins the US presidential election is at the top of everyoneâ€™s mind right now, and apparently so is dancehall artiste, Dâ€™Angel.
The â€˜Lady of dancehallâ€™ made the bold assertion on Instagram recently while posing in only a button-front shirt and boots, and exposing her long lean legs. Dâ€™Angel told her fans that she was feeling pretty calm knowing that she was the topic of conversation in many circles.
â€œMe: Kool, calm and collective World: Talking bout me like a me name Joe Biden Ÿ˜‚,â€ she wrote.
And her fans, obviously enchanted by Dâ€™Angelâ€™s beauty, informed her that they understood why people would be talking about her.
â€œWork it girlfriend looking fabulousŸ”¥,â€ one fan commented
â€œOnly one Lady, foreva b the first lady Ÿ”¥,â€ another said.
â€œTurn an international model n dun â¤ï¸legs bootsŸ”¥itâ€™s everything for me,â€ someone added.
