Did Sha’Carri shade Allyson Felix for defending her?

We think we can conclude at this point that American track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson doesn’t want anyone on her side.

The 100-metre runner appears to have thrown shade at fellow American track athlete and 11-time Olympic medalist, Allyson Felix.

During Felix’s appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” guest host Stephen A. Smith asked Felix what encouraging words she’d give to send Richardson.

“She’s obviously been through so much, and I hope that she’s supported,” Felix said. “I hope that people rally around her,” Felix responded.

The 21-year-old tested positive for marijuana in July and did not compete in what would have been her first Olympics. She also finished last in what she tooted as her comeback. The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson repeated their Olympic feat by finishing first, second and third.

Felix continued; “Obviously she has a great personality and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. And I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time. I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it. So just give her the support that she needs.”

But it appears these words meant “nothing” to Richardson, a day after the interview, she posted a selfie on her Instagram story with the caption that read: “Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all.”

So now, she not only has the Jamaican trolling her on social media, but Black Twitter on a whole, who are offended that she’d dare say anything bad about Felix.

Sha'Carri Richardson's lack of sportsmanship and humility is extremely unprofessional. Idc how much talent she has, she needs a lesson in class. Also, to diss Allyson Felix…the ultimate disrespect.— Seymone J. Carter (@moderndayoshun) August 26, 2021

In true American fashion, it took Sha'Carri disrespecting Allyson Felix, an American athlete, for Americans to finally acknowledge and accept what the rest of the world has been saying about her for months. — Louise Litt (@moni_lisa) pic.twitter.com/mPQyEjjWmoAugust 25, 2021