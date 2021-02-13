Did Shenseea just show us her hoo-haw on IG?

Dancehall artiste Shenseea caused quite a stir on the internet last night after she posted a photo that appeared to have revealed a little too much.

The Sheng Yeng boss is currently in Atlanta and went for a night out. As per usual, she shared pics of her killer outfit with her fans on Instagram. This time, she was wearing a black and brown dress, with a very high split, paired with high boots.

Smiling confidently in the camera, Shenseea captioned the photo; â€œIâ€™m a Queen, your face is where my throne is.â€

But her fans were not looking at her smile, rather their attention was drawn to the darkened area at her groin, which they theorized to be her private parts.

â€œShensea wi a si di p*m p*m,â€ one fan commented. This comment received more than 2000 likes.

But Shenseea had a quick response, â€œI assure you, you ainâ€™t! ZOOM in.â€

Many followed the Sheng Yeng Bossâ€™s instructions, but came to the same conclusion and had fun teasing her about it.

â€œ@shenseeaÂ me a enjoy the view,â€ one fan commented.

â€œSo Yâ€™all Going To Act Like We Donâ€™t SeeŸ˜¢Ÿ˜,â€ another said.

Rapper French Montana was also in the comments and shared his thoughts â€œShotta poom poom on fleek. To which Shenseea in good humour responded; â€œBoy you stoopid.â€