Did Shenseea just show us her hoo-haw on IG?Saturday, February 13, 2021
Dancehall artiste Shenseea caused quite a stir on the internet last night after she posted a photo that appeared to have revealed a little too much.
The Sheng Yeng boss is currently in Atlanta and went for a night out. As per usual, she shared pics of her killer outfit with her fans on Instagram. This time, she was wearing a black and brown dress, with a very high split, paired with high boots.
Smiling confidently in the camera, Shenseea captioned the photo; â€œIâ€™m a Queen, your face is where my throne is.â€
But her fans were not looking at her smile, rather their attention was drawn to the darkened area at her groin, which they theorized to be her private parts.
â€œShensea wi a si di p*m p*m,â€ one fan commented. This comment received more than 2000 likes.
But Shenseea had a quick response, â€œI assure you, you ainâ€™t! ZOOM in.â€
Many followed the Sheng Yeng Bossâ€™s instructions, but came to the same conclusion and had fun teasing her about it.
â€œ@shenseeaÂ me a enjoy the view,â€ one fan commented.
â€œSo Yâ€™all Going To Act Like We Donâ€™t SeeŸ˜¢Ÿ˜,â€ another said.
Rapper French Montana was also in the comments and shared his thoughts â€œShotta poom poom on fleek. To which Shenseea in good humour responded; â€œBoy you stoopid.â€
