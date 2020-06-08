Did Shenseea steal Jada Kingdom’s sound? Fans react to latest single

Did Shenseea steal Jada Kingdom’s sound? Fans react to latest singleMonday, June 08, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea released her latest single Good Comfort, and her fans are loving it. The smooth R&B inspired track is a collaboration between the self-proclaimed Dancehall Princess and DJ Frass.
For two minutes 14 seconds Shenseea releases melodious vocals singing about the virtues of her lady parts.
And while fans are obviously enjoying the new song, they couldn’t help but notice that the sound was very similar to her rival Jada Kingdom.
“Why she sounding like jada kingdom in some kinda ways??” asked Di G
“Sounds like Jada kingdom. But I like the song,” another viewer wrote.
Me: clicks on Shenseea song “Good Comfort.” Me: * 20 seconds later looks down at iPhone, * Did I click on the wrong song, is this Jada Kingdom?” joked BadGyal Mimi.
Despite all of that, the song racked up almost 170,000 views just a day after its release and is trending at number five on YouTube.
Have you heard the latest song from the Sheng Yeng boss yet, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy