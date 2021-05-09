Did Skillibeng pull a fast one?

Fans have been left wondering if dancehall star Skillibeng pulled a fast one on them after he uploaded cover art suggesting that a potential collaboration with Nicki Minaj was on the cards.

The ‘Brik Pon Brik’ artiste had seemingly announced on social media that the ‘Anaconda’ rapper would feature on a remix of his massive hit ‘Crocodile Teeth’. He had written, “50,000 comments below the post” to suggest that should this milestone be reached, then the track would be forthcoming.

This threw the Internet into a tailspin with the post getting 50,000 likes in short order. Fans to include fellow industry acts showed their anticipation by calling on the Eastsyde artiste to make it happen.

However, since then news have been coming forward that this may have been fake news coming out of the Eastside camp, and his deleting of the post seems to support that.

It is now believed that this may have been a publicity stunt to get the attention of the multiplatinum recording artiste. It’s uncertain though if she got wind of this.

Skillibeng has been doing well in recent times, inking a slew of collaborations that seem set to give him international exposure. He was recently featured on the track ‘Money Counter’ with Young Ma and ‘Real Boss’ which saw him rhyming with US rappers Jay Crich and Rich The Kid.