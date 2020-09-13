Did Usain Bolt take dig at the authorities?Sunday, September 13, 2020
A social media post made by sprint legend Usain Bolt has come under scrutiny as many speculate it could be a dig at the Jamaican authorities.
Earlier today (September 13), Bolt posted a picture of him descending the steps of what appears to be a private jet with the caption â€œSCAPE- â€œGOATâ€ #CountryYutes Ÿ™ï¿½ï¿½â€.Â
While there is uncertainty about the messageâ€™s intent, it set some tongues wagging.
Bolt has been in the headlines recently after a surprise birthday party that was held in his honour came under heavy criticism for potentially flouting COVID-19 regulations. Attendees at the party included football superstars Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey.
Days after the party, it was confirmed that Bolt tested positive for the virus. News broke earlier today that the police are continuing their investigations into Boltâ€™s party, which could be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions once completed.
