Did Usher confess to having a sickness? New song has Internet guessing

Singer Usher will be adding to his Confessions narrative. (Photo: thebulletintime.com)

A teaser of Usher’s Confessions Part III has the Internet speculating if the singer has confessed to having an incurable sickness.

The buzz started after a clip of Usher performing at ‘Live from the Cricket Lounge’ on Monday surfaced on the web where the singer adds to the ‘man and woman’ saga of the Confessions narrative.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said, ‘bae let me take you to the ER’. I said: ‘Nah, Imma be all right’. Well, the next day I found out from f**king around that the sickness I had was life…and I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it,” he sang.

He ended the performance by addressing the intimate audience.

“You realise what I just told you?” he asked. “You don’t realise it, huh? Well, you can play it back.”

For the past couple of years, Usher has been slapped with multiple lawsuits from women who claim the Let It Burn singer gave them herpes. While Usher has never addressed the allegations publicly, court documents reportedly show that he paid a $1-million settlement to one of his accusers, supposedly a celebrity stylist. Another woman, represented by top attorney Lisa Bloom, claimed that while Usher did not give her the virus, he exposed her to it.

Confessions Part III is said to be part of Usher’s upcoming album. In 2019, he hinted at a possible sequel to the 2004 Confessions album and a new collaboration with Lil’ Jon and Ludacris, who appeared on the hit, Yeah.