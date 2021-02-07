Diddy sues Sean John for US$25 million

Diddy has sued his former company Sean

John for US$25 million.

The rapper turned business mogul reportedly sued his former clothing line, and its new owners Global Brands Group USA, for using his name, image and likeness to promote a new brand without his permission.

Reports are that GBG USA partnered with women’s retailer Missguised to create the ‘Sean John x Missguided’ line without the consent of Diddy.

The lawsuit states, “Mr Combs has neither granted Defendants the right to use his name, image, likeness, or persona in conjunction with the GBG Collection, nor has he agreed to make a public statement or appearance in support of the GBG Collection.”

It continued that the aim is to recover “actual, special and statutory damages, profits attributable to the unauthorised use and exploitation…”

Diddy founded Sean John in 1998 but later sold a majority stake in the brand to GBG USA in 2016.