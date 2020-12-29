Diddy’s New Year Eve’s party cancelled

Diddy’s lavish New Year Eve party has been cancelled. The 52-year-old rap icon shared the disappointing news on his

He shared an image of text to his over 17 million followers with the message: ‘TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR!

‘I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year! [heart emoji]’

Diddy’s celeb-filled signature New Year Eve’s party is normally held in Miami and Florida. And Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed an order that lifted most coronavirus-related restrictions including for gatherings.

So kudos to Diddy for taking this proactive step nonetheless!