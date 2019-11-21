Didier Drogba eyes star Jamaican footballers Kevon Lambert, Junior Flemmings for Chelsea FC

British football giant Chelsea FC could

have its Premier League campaign bolstered with the signing of rising Jamaican talents

Junior Flemmings and Kevon Lambert, should former EPL winner Didier Drogba has

his way.

According to an article from as the two Jamaicans are blowing up the USL Championship (USLC) circuit with Drogba’s co-owned Phoenix Rising club, the Ivorian legend hints on a bright future for Flemmings and Lambert in the EPL.TeamTalk.com,

The major scoop, dropped last Saturday, further revealed that Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the teams with their eyes focused on the Jamaican pair.

“Drogba has asked his former club Chelsea to take a look, whilst it is believed West Ham, Crystal Palace and Reading [FC] are also keen on the duo,” TeamTalk wrote.

“Both players are full internationals for Jamaica – who are now ranked back in the world’s top-50, which makes them appealing to English clubs as they could very well get work permits,” the website added.

The international pair has been playing in America for Phoenix Rising – the club Drogba is a co-owner of – and he believes they could both have a future in England.

Flemmings, 23, bagged 23 goals for Phoenix Rising in the 2018-2019 USLC season – while Lambert, 22, a 6ft 3in midfielder, has put in equally stellar performances and is very highly regarded.

If only Chelsea can overcome its transfer ban…

The problem for former captain-turned-manager Frank Lampard is Chelsea’s transfer ban, imposed by FIFA in February this year, which the club has appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday, November 20.

Chelsea will know, in the next two weeks, whether their appeal to overturn the FIFA transfer ban was successful.

The CAS said after Wednesday’s hearing that its ruling is expected in the first half of December.

The month-long transfer window for English clubs opens on January 1, with ‘The Blues’ having already served one of its two-transfer-window ban on registering new players.

Chelsea also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players, for which FIFA imposes a fine of just under £500,000.