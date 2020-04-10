Diel celebrates women with Majesty challenge

When Jamaican singer Diel released the

reggae-pop single Majesty in

February, he had hoped to provide an empowering mantra for women worldwide. His

expectations were exceeded when the track morphed into an online challenge

which saw several females offering their own take on Queenship, a positive

distraction from a world now headlined by the coronavirus.

Building on the organic ‘feel good’ vibes that the song cultivates, Diel offered the three participants with the most likes $10,000 each. The official announcement and prize presentation will unfold via his Instagram on April 13.

“The multiplicity of responses in my DM really just woke me up to the fact that there are a lot of women going through a lot of stress,” Diel told BUZZ. “The song helps to remind them that with all of that, they are still beautiful, still strong, still amazing… They have also been tagging me in their stories a whole lot, celebrating themselves to the song.”

Co-produced by Diel and Richard ‘Dru-P’ Spencer, Majesty also accompanies exalting visuals, which Diel revealed were inspired by the domestic crimes haunting the nation in recent times. In an effort to “counteract that negative energy,” the singer celebrates some of Jamaica’s most outstanding women, including Fae Ellington, Lisa Hanna, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and even American leaders Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

Working on new music

With quarantine measures disrupting the live entertainment scene, more artistes are using the time to engage fans on social media, and also write new music. Diel is striking the balance between the two and hopes to release new music later this month.

“I’m working on some music I think is appropriate for this corona lockdown, music to help to heal the world really,” he said. “For me, it is a time to meditate, read, write, release content, and engage my Queens. I go live every single night and my Queens and I have a great time together. I’ll continue to do that until we can do road again.”