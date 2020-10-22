Digicel Jamaica bags 37 artistes from across the world for diversity concert

Stars from all across the world will converge via the Internet for two days with one goal in mind, to bring you good vibes and good music as Digicel Jamaica hosts its virtual

The concert will feature all of 37 artistes and will be streamed across 20 countries.

It hosts an impressive line-up including veteran dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, Nigerian Patoranking, Trinidadian Patrice Roberts, Grenadian Mr Killer, Skinny Fabulous from St Vincent, and Gian Verela from Panama.

You can enjoy the performances from these acts, and many others from the comfort of your home, by streaming onÂ @DMusicAppÂ and Digicel Jamaicaâ€™s Facebook page.

Will you be tuning in BUZZ fam?