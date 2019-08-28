Dilly Chris wants to be dancehall’s next international hit-maker

Dilly Chris, is ready for the international move into the musical arena and nobody is going to stop him.

Born Chris Smith, in Maryland, St. Andrew, ‘Dilly Chris” attended the Edith Dalton High School and earned his influence in music from an aunt and uncle, who boasted of the ability to set the dancehall ablaze.

Fascinated by these accounts of glory, Dilly Chris began dreaming of his own career in music and already having the gift of an engaging voice, set about his career in music.

Moving to the USA did nothing to deter his dream, as he continued on this trek and has remained current with songs such as, ‘Sweat’ ft Chudney J, ‘Sunshine’ ft iZY, ‘Blow My Mind’ ft VoiceMail ,‘Body Good’ ft Tanya Carter,‘Cyaa Dead Out’ ft David Lyn , ‘My Journey’, and ‘Feel So Good’, his most current release which has been gaining traction in the USA, Europe and locally.

The entertainer has been engaging with his fans locally and internationally at events including, Best of The Best, Maryland Jamboree and South Coast Rum Festival (Now ComCari Rum Festival).

His recent hit single, ‘Feel so Good’ has been likened to the creative output of Jamaican dancehall sensation, Dexta Daps.

“I want to be one of the top singers out of Jamaica, careening to the top of the international scale,” said Dilly Chris. “I want to be the creator of hits after hits, always having a song on the international sphere and be one of those artists who bring unity in the dancehall.”

—Article written by Stephanie Elliott