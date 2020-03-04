Dinesty King sees success after producing Tommy Lee’s ‘Under Vibes’

Dinesty King is one of the hottest new producers on the local music scene after launching his career a few years ago with the ‘Crime Time’ rhythm.

The producer came on to the scene in 2014, and since then he has done songs with popular dancehall acts like Tommy Lee Sparta, I-Octane, Destiny Sparta and Prohgres.

“I’m happy with the progress that I’ve made since I entered the music biz. I feel blessed because I have been able to work with a lot of talented artistes, and I’ve learned a lot over the past few years. I’ve also created my own unique style of production, which is why my projects stand out,” said Dinesty King.

The Trelawny-based producer’s most successful project to date is Tommy Lee’s hit single, Under Vibes. The song that was co-produced by Dinesty King and Boss Lady Music has received more than three million hits on Youtube since it was released last late year.

“I knew this song was going to be hit from the first day we began working on it. Tommy Lee is one of the baddest deejays in the biz, and the rhythm that I created for Under Vibes is sick. Just listen to Tommy Lee’s lyrics and the way he deejays on the rhythm, it had to be a hit,” said the producer, who is now working on other new projects.