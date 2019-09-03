Ding Dong awarded in the US for his promotion of the Caribbean culture

Dancehall entertainer Ding Dong has been recognized at the 52nd anniversary of West Indian American Day Carnival for his promotion of the Caribbean culture.

After a high energy performance in Central Brooklyn, New York, on Friday evening at the New York Carnival week show, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke awarded him with a certificate of special congressional recognition and the New York State assembly certificate of merit.

He was also appointed a cultural ambassador for his consistency in representing the Caribbean culture and raising the standards of entertainment.

The dancing machine took to Instagram with much elation to inform his 600k followers of his achievement and appreciation for his team and family.

For the past couple of years, Ding Dong has proven to be a force to reckon with. He’s consistent with creating dance moves alongside his Ravers Clavers clan that has had the Caribbean community rocking worldwide.