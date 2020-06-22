Ding Dong celebrates one-year anniversary

Itâ€™s being a year already since dancehall artiste Ding Dong wed his long-time girlfriend, Tashana, and the Cha Cha Bwoy deejay is looking forward to another 100 years together.

â€œHappy 1st anniversary babes, I love you to the moon and back,â€ he captioned a wedding photo on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram THIS PIC WAS TAKEN ONE YEAR AGO ON THIS DAY AROUND THE SAME TIME â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€¦â€¦ HAPPY 1st ANNIVERSARY BABES I LOVE U TO THE MOON AND BLACK â€¦.. WE GOING FOR 100A post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers) on Jun 22, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

The post was met with congratulatory messages from his fans, as well as other married dancehall artistes.

â€œ10000 more years a happiness to unnu bro. BlessinzŸ’ªŸ¾,â€ dancehall artiste, Konshens wrote.

â€œShowers of continued blessings to you both fam! Good health and prosperity,â€ wrote Romain Virgo.

Ding Dong, real nameÂ Kemar Christopher Dwaine Ottey, had a star studded wedding last year with many players in the entertainment industry showing up to give their support. His guest list included his manager, Romeich Major, UpTop Boss Teejay andÂ Jamaican-American rapper Safaree Samuels.