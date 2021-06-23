Ding Dong celebrates reopening of entertainment sector with ‘Outside Party’Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Ding Dong did not miss a beat. Within a few hours of Jamaicaâ€™s Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Aptly titled; Outside Party, Ding Dong premiered the song on his Instagram where he showed a video of him and some friends in the studio vibing to it.
He sings; â€œOutside party! Outside party!/ Yuh nuh see mi skin just a scratch mi, outside party/Everybody get wild like mad ants, drink some liquor, spend some money make me promoter friend get richer.â€
â€œFinallyyyyyyyyyyyy â€œOUTSIDE PARTYâ€ who ready for the Jamaican street parties?Â @romeichentertainmentÂ Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥outside partyâ€¦..,â€ he captioned the post.
Naturally, his fans in the comments, who have longed to attend an â€˜outside partyâ€™ were pretty enthused about the song.
â€œCanâ€™t wait to hear this play outside,â€ one commented.
â€œMe after the Government says curfew is 11pm Ÿ˜‚Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ another added.
â€œ@dingdongravers u been waiting fa thisâ€¦.we been waiting fa this #outside,â€ someone said.
Interestingly, Ding Dong also released a song titled in the midst of the pandemic encouraging people to stay â€˜insideâ€™. So itâ€™s safe to say the Romeich Entertainment artiste is definitely on trend. Inside
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy