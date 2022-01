Ding Dong celebrates reopening of entertainment sector with ‘Outside Party’

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong did not miss a beat. Within a few hours of Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Aptly titled; Outside Party, Ding Dong premiered the song on his Instagram where he showed a video of him and some friends in the studio vibing to it.

He sings; “Outside party! Outside party!/ Yuh nuh see mi skin just a scratch mi, outside party/Everybody get wild like mad ants, drink some liquor, spend some money make me promoter friend get richer.â€

“Finallyyyyyyyyyyyy “OUTSIDE PARTY†who ready for the Jamaican street parties? @romeichentertainment Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥outside party…..,†he captioned the post.

Naturally, his fans in the comments, who have longed to attend an ‘outside party’ were pretty enthused about the song.

“Can’t wait to hear this play outside,†one commented.

“Me after the Government says curfew is 11pm Ÿ˜‚Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,†another added.

“@dingdongravers u been waiting fa this….we been waiting fa this #outside,†someone said.

Interestingly, Ding Dong also released a song titled in the midst of the pandemic encouraging people to stay ‘inside’. So it’s safe to say the Romeich Entertainment artiste is definitely on trend. Inside