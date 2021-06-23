Ding Dong celebrates reopening of entertainment sector with ‘Outside Party’

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong did not miss a beat. Within a few hours of Jamaicaâ€™s Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Aptly titled; Outside Party, Ding Dong premiered the song on his Instagram where he showed a video of him and some friends in the studio vibing to it.

He sings; â€œOutside party! Outside party!/ Yuh nuh see mi skin just a scratch mi, outside party/Everybody get wild like mad ants, drink some liquor, spend some money make me promoter friend get richer.â€

â€œFinallyyyyyyyyyyyy â€œOUTSIDE PARTYâ€ who ready for the Jamaican street parties?Â @romeichentertainmentÂ Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥outside partyâ€¦..,â€ he captioned the post.

Naturally, his fans in the comments, who have longed to attend an â€˜outside partyâ€™ were pretty enthused about the song.

â€œCanâ€™t wait to hear this play outside,â€ one commented.

â€œMe after the Government says curfew is 11pm Ÿ˜‚Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ another added.

â€œ@dingdongravers u been waiting fa thisâ€¦.we been waiting fa this #outside,â€ someone said.

Interestingly, Ding Dong also released a song titled in the midst of the pandemic encouraging people to stay â€˜insideâ€™. So itâ€™s safe to say the Romeich Entertainment artiste is definitely on trend. Inside