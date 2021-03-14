Ding Dong hits one million followers on Instagram

Ding Dong hits one million followers on InstagramSunday, March 14, 2021
|
Ding Dong has
surpassed one million followers on Instagram.
The leader of the Ravers pack is the latest dancehall personality to hit the milestone, a testament to his continued relevance and engagement on the growing platform.
Ding Dong keeps his large following up-to-date with happenings in his daily life and career, and it doesn’t hurt that the odd visit will have one leaving with the latest dance move, just in case we’re ever allowed outside again.
The dancer turn artiste keeps the content fresh, regularly promoting his music as one of the genre’s most prolific contenders.
And if you happen to be interested in style, well the razor sharp taste of the Flairy deejay will help you stay on the pulse of fashion. And if your sense of style is a little more reserved, well…there are many other pages to subscribe to.
Congrats, World Ding!
