Ding Dong holds ‘quarantine date night’ with wife

Ding Dong holds ‘quarantine date night’ with wifeSunday, March 29, 2020
|
From partaking in challenges of every kind to
binge-watching series on Netflix, people have been finding innovative ways to
make the most out of â€˜quarantineâ€™, as nations worldwide grapple with the
coronavirus.
For all the couples on lockdown during this time, you could spice things up by taking a page out of Ding Dongâ€™s book.
The Ravers Clavers principal recently planned a quarantine date night for his wife, Tashauna, and took to Instagram (as most celebrities have been doing over the past two weeks) to show his set up.
â€œQuarantine dinner wid mi wife,â€ Ding Dong said. â€œMi wife like to go out and have nice food, nice settings, so me set the table people and den yuh know mi go fi di big bad chefâ€¦â€
Newly appointed chef for Grace Foods, Shea Stewart, provided the eatery experience for the couple, and steak seemed to be the entrÃ© on the menu. Ding Dong kept it simple yet classy with the table decor, leaving a single red rose on one end, and a bottle of wine accentuated with two roses at the other.Â
Though the Fling hitmaker is known to get down in the kitchen (his signature is arguably curried chicken and white rice), he said he wanted to surprise his boo thang, whom he married in a star-studded ceremony last summer. â€œMi send fi chef Shea, unno see a waa gwaan, mi just a try do something different fi mi wife,â€ he said. â€œThugs unno haffi mek it hard fi unno wife leave unno.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy