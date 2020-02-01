Ding Dong runs into soca with high-energy track

Ding Dong runs into soca with high-energy trackSaturday, February 01, 2020
|
Jamaican dancehall artiste
Ding Dong is known for bringing energy to dancehall, and now he is doing just
that with a soca song called Run Up And Down.
The song is a collaboration with Grenadaâ€™s Mr Killa, who created a storm last year with . The track was produced by ZJ Sparks and Dan Evens. Run Wid It
Ding Dong, who is known for popular dance songs like Flairy and Fling, has been teasing with Run Up And Down for more than a week, but it was officially shared on YouTube on Friday.
This is Ding Dongâ€™s official entry into soca, and fans are definitely loving it.
â€œEverybody a wait pon dis long time it fi drop ding Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ run up and down,â€ one listener said on YouTube.
â€œCarnival in Jamaica nah go normal Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€¼ï¸ Ding Dong, Mr Killa â€“ Run Up and Down! #2020,â€ another added.
BUZZ fam, are you feeling this soca song from Ding Dong and Mr Killa?
