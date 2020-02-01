Ding Dong runs into soca with high-energy track

Jamaican dancehall artiste

Ding Dong is known for bringing energy to dancehall, and now he is doing just

that with a soca song called Run Up And Down.

The song is a collaboration with Grenadaâ€™s Mr Killa, who created a storm last year with . The track was produced by ZJ Sparks and Dan Evens. Run Wid It

Ding Dong, who is known for popular dance songs like Flairy and Fling, has been teasing with Run Up And Down for more than a week, but it was officially shared on YouTube on Friday.

This is Ding Dongâ€™s official entry into soca, and fans are definitely loving it.

â€œEverybody a wait pon dis long time it fi drop ding Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ run up and down,â€ one listener said on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram @chriss_choreo TELLING US SHEâ€™S READY FOR THE SOCA SEASON â€¦.. LADIES R U READY? â€¦â€¦â€¦. â€œRUN UP AND DOWNâ€ @dingdongravers X @mrkilla1 PRODUCE BY @mister_evens X @sparkiebabyofficial OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ #WORLDDINGŸ‘‘ #RC4L #ROMEICHENTA post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:21am PST

â€œCarnival in Jamaica nah go normal Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€¼ï¸ Ding Dong, Mr Killa â€“ Run Up and Down! #2020,â€ another added.

BUZZ fam, are you feeling this soca song from Ding Dong and Mr Killa?