“Man a star”: Ding Dong celebrates Instagram verification

Even

with his enviable follower count, dancer turned artiste Ding Dong wasnâ€™t

verified on Instagram. Until now.

Ding Dong, born Kemar Ottey, shared the news to with his 945 thousand followers yesterday.

The Flairy artiste captioned the photo of himself in full black, white kicks and a harness bag, with â€œMAN A STAR!!!!! blue tickâ€

View this post on Instagram MAN A STAR!!!!! blue tick Ÿ§¿âœ”ï¸A post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers) on Oct 11, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

The post, which was well-received by his fans, getting more than 27,300 likes and numerous comments congratulating him.

â€œVerified, Ding. Dat is the chapâ€ said one follower.

Fellow artiste Kemar Highcon said, â€œChap ! Dem!â€ while another simply shared â€œVerified!â€ along with several flame emojis.

And of course there were dozens of comments on the artisteâ€™s sharp attire, with noting the undeniable â€˜dripâ€™ present.

The blue tick verification means Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents.