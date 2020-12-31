Ding Dong says ‘Stray’ follow-up is coming and it’s a “movie”

Ding Dong has indicated that he plans to release a second episode to his hit track Stray.

The end of the official video left Ding Dong trapped inside a house after a planned rendezvous went awry when the baby father of his apparent conquest turned up.

Subsequently, fans were informed that more was to come as the matter was ‘to be continued’.

It now seems that Ding Dong is set to continue the saga with a sequel. In an Instagram post, he deemed the upcoming project a “movie”. “It’s official the second episode of “STRAY” a forward soon and it’s a movie” he remarked while asking “who’s ready?”

The original song has generated a lot of buzz and since garnered over 1.4 million views since being released just over a month ago by LandMark Records on the Child’s Play Riddim.