Ding Dong tells hilarious story in ‘Stray’

Dancehall

artiste Ding Dong got down to a bit of storytelling on the weekend when he released

the music video for Stray.

The entertainer has been teasing fans with pieces of the song for weeks, finally releasing the music video on Saturday.

In the song, he gives details about meeting a woman in the Corporate Area and then going to see her in Montego Bay despite the distance.

Stray is very descriptive, and Ding Dong gives details about the female in question – how she looks and where she lives. He even makes mention of a dog he almost ran over on the way to the second city.

The music video, which was done by Xtreme Arts, ends with Ding Dong trapped inside the house with the female’s babyfather threatening to slash his tyres. At this point, he is seen calling the ‘Uptop Boss’ Teejay, who is from St James.

But viewers will have to wait for a possible part two, as the video is ‘to be continued’.

Since its release, the video has been viewed more than 127,000 times, and it is now trending at number three in Jamaica on YouTube.

It’s not surprising that it is trending, as viewers have been loving it.

“Can’t wait for part 2 with teejay. This gonna sick, this coming like a movie. Song on point because everyone know teejay is from bay so ding dong link up teejay fi come link him up…very put together song and video,” one person said.

“Was waiting for this video, now that it is out, I am waiting for part two. Hilarious piece deh,” another added.