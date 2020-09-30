Ding Dong’s contract with Magnum renewed for a third year

Dancehall

artiste Ding Dong knows how to secure the bag, as Magnum Tonic Wine recently

announced that they were keeping the artiste on as a brand ambassador.

The partnership between the energetic dancehall artiste and the J Wray and Nephew manufactured and distributed tonic wine brand began in October 2017.

Since then it has been a match made in heaven – a sentiment both the artiste and the brand share.

According to the brand’s Marketing Manager for the region, Kamal Powell, since first working with the artiste back in 2017, he immediately knew it was a “perfect match”.

“We’ve had a fantastic run with him as our regional brand ambassador. The synergy between Magnum Tonic Wine and his personal brand is nothing short of a perfect cohesion, and we are elated and excited to have this partnership continue even further,” said Powell.

Similarly, Ding Dong shared that he was elated to be back on as brand ambassador.

“Last year, I wished for this partnership to continue, so to see it coming into fruition, I am very happy to be re-signing with Magnum Tonic Wine. Working with the team is effortless for me. Magnum is an energetic brand, and I deliver the same every time I step out, on stage or otherwise,” said an ecstatic Ding Dong.

“It has been an amazing experience for my team and I, just being able to put our talents on display right across the Caribbean with Magnum. Magnum is a brand that connects with me personally and in everything that I do. It’s genuine love and I couldn’t be happier right now,” he added.

The corporate and cultural partnership has seen Ding Dong appear in television and digital media commercials for the brand in several Caribbean territories, as well as his numerous performances at several Magnum Xplosion concerts.

In addition to the Caribbean concert tour, Ding Dong has performed in Jamaica for the brand’s 20th Anniversary celebrations alongside Spice.

Ding Dong will continue to make appearances on behalf of the brand, and he will be featured in branded content.