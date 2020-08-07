‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel in the making

‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel in the makingFriday, August 07, 2020
The iconic
The follow-up to the 1987 pop culture phenom was confirmed by Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer, in an earnings call today, August 7.
“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” Feltheimer said.
The film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey who play the lead characters who fall in love at a resort.
Grey will reprise her role in the sequel, as well as act as executive producer. Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.
