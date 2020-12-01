Dis buzzy bad! Dancer Pretty Pretty professes love for boyfriend I Waata

Dancehall

artiste Spice isn’t the only person in her gang who is in love.

Her dancer, Pretty Pretty, has poured out her emotions in an Instagram post dedicated to her lover, I Waata.

“They were a million and one things that took place this year. Some we just cant explain but we are far from perfection but adjusting is taking place. Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again,” Pretty Pretty said in the post dedicated to the Cut Off Jeans deejay. The caption accompanied a picture of the two wearing matching outfits.

I Waata, who has been in a relationship with her for about 10 years, responded to the post with “#FIMMIMIMI”

Spice, who is now dating Justin Budd, was one of the first people to comment on the post.

“Watch Love,” she said. That comment was liked more than 600 times.

Meanwhile, Pretty Pretty’s debut single, Buzzy, which features Dancing Rebel, is also doing well. The music video is now trending at number 2 in Jamaica and has received more than 190,000 views after being premiered on YouTube on November 27.