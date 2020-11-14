Dis have a buzz! Desha Ravers launches fashion brand and foundation

Dancer Desha Ravers is actualising her dream of having a fashion business with the launch of a merch brand on Friday.

Dubbed ‘Desha Merch’, the brand is flaunted as ‘The Style Hub’ by the influencer, who has created a Shopify webpage where people can purchase items.

Among the offerings are T-shirts, pullovers and bucket hats ranging from US$20 to $60.

There is also a ‘Gweh’ collection, which complements her debut dance move and accompanying single recorded by Ding Ding. All proceeds from the collection will go towards assisting people affected by COVID-19 and the recent heavy rains.

Pieces from Desha’s brand.

“Due to the current pandemic and the aftermath of the rain that has affected many families, it is only right to give back to some of these families,” the brand’s Instagram page states.

Her charitable efforts extend to another venture – the Desha Davis Foundation.

“My aim is to improve the lives of at risk youths that are stricken by poverty, self-esteem challenges and peer pressure issues,” Davis said.

It comes as no surprise that the dancer, who is the daughter of deejay Beenie Man, has started a fashion brand. In 2018, she told the Jamaica Observer that she hoped to be a fashion stylist.

“I want to style people and change up people’s closet. I love dressing people, and I want to be a model too, so mi love dress up and mi love fashion. The key to fashion is to be comfortable in what you’re wearing,” she said at the time.

Since then, she has become a national fashion influencer known for unique fits (girly and tomboy), incorporating much of what she is promoting through Desha Merch.

Followers have commended the move.

“Mi Love dis Desha,” said one user. “Imma need a couple things,” another added.