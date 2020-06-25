Disney’s first black princess replace iconic Splash Mountain

Disney’s first black princess replace iconic Splash MountainThursday, June 25, 2020
|
Walt Disney will rebrand its two Splash Mountain
rides to feature Tiana, its first black princess.
The company will remove all references to the 1946 film Song of the South, which has been accused of peddling racist trope, from its Splash Mountain rides California and Florida.
The rides will now feature themes from Tiana’s The Princess and the Frog, released in 2009.
A Bloomberg report says the new version will feature Princess Tiana, whom the company describes as a “modern, courageous, and empowered woman,” as she prepares for a Mardi Gras performance in Louisiana.
Splash Mountain first opened thirty years ago in California, but has seen its existence come into question as petitions across the US calling for and opposing its rebranding.
