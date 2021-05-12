DJ Khaled sends his support to Palestinians

Pictured: DJ Khaled, Khaled Mohamed Khaled

DJ Khaled got wind of fans criticising him for not speaking out against the recent flair up of the century old conflict between Palestine and neighbouring Israel and quickly worked to remedy that.

DJ Khaled is of Palestinian heritage.

And followers have been at the DJ turn producer to use his social media platforms to educate people on what is happening in Palestine, multiple comments under his Instagram posts and on Twitter have been directing DJ Khaled to use his voice.

â€œTalk about it your mother country,â€ one fan urged.

â€œPalestine is burning we need you to tell and shine the light on whatâ€™s going on it will help,â€ another said.

â€œDJ Khaled (++his wife) is Palestinian. I find it so weird that he hasnâ€™t said anything about Palestine in the past year,â€ another commented.

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled obliged the requests and sent his support via Instagram.

â€œSending love â¤ï¸ and light â˜€ï¸ and prayers Ÿ¤²Ÿ½ to my Palestinian Ÿ‡µŸ‡¸ brothers & sisters and Everyone around the world ŸŒ IM PRAYING FOR PEACE AND LOVE TO THE WORLD , PEACE AND LOVE TO EVERYONE!ŸŒ ! Ÿ¤²Ÿ½,â€ he said.

The current conflict between the neighbouring countries comes after weeks of rising tension stoked by violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters culminating in clashes at a site in Jerusalem that is holy to both Muslims and Jews.

Israelâ€™s military says the fighting is the most severe since the conflict in Gaza in 2014.

The BBC reports that at least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed since Monday.

That includes 14 Palestinian children caught up in the conflict.