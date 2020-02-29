DJ Kool Herc, the father of hip-hop, to open museum in Jamaica

DJ Kool Herc, the father of hip-hop, to open museum in JamaicaSaturday, February 29, 2020
|
Dj Kool Herc, the founding father of the American genre hip-hop, is planning to open a hip-hop museum in his homeland Jamaica.
“When I was looking around Kingston throughout the weekend, I saw that Peter Tosh and Bob Marley had museums,” Herc told Billboard magazine. “Well guess what? I created something, so therefore, I have a contribution myself and it would add to the Jamaican economy with tourism.”
Dj Kool Herc, whose given name is Clive Campbell, shared his views on the sampling culture and the different ways Jamaica can benefit from it. “It started with Eric Clapton when he covered Bob Marley’s I Shot the Sheriff in 1974. We should use it to our benefit instead of just making noise about it,” he said. “When they are picking off of you it says something about the music.”
He made it clear that the people who are sampling Jamaican music know the power of the genre so he would appreciate if they give credit where due and help reggae artistes or give back to schools on the island.
The hip-hop pioneer is also advising young entertainers to stay close to the veterans of the genre. “Look out for those who paved the way for you so there won’t be a generation gap. Everyone learns from each other,” he said.
