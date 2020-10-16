Deejay Usain Bolt? Former athlete samples Vybz Kartel hit

Deejay Usain Bolt? Former athlete samples Vybz Kartel hitFriday, October 16, 2020
If there is one thing that might rival sprint legend Usain Boltâ€™s love for sports, itâ€™s music. Since hanging up his spikes, Bolt has delved more and more into the entertainment industry, producing two rhythms and even recording a soca song.
Now, he appears to be sampling a hit from incarcerated dancehall star Vybz Kartel.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Bolt effortlessly recites the lyrics to Vybz Kartelâ€™s 2005 hit song So Me A Say.
â€œMost girls love me suh/dem kiss dem, hug mi suh/ some seh how mi ugly suh/ but a nuh nutten if some seh suh/ Cause dem still wahâ€¦.all di dumb seh so,â€ he sings to the camera, before erupting in laughter.
Bolt has never hidden the fact that heâ€™s a fan of the incarcerated star Vybz Kartel. The admiration is obviously mutual, as Vybz Kartel even recorded a song, titled Lighting Bolt, in 2009 after Bolt broke the world record.
Bolt didnâ€™t exactly tell us why he was recording himself singing Vybz Kartelâ€™s song, except for writing a very cryptic â€œWorld Premiere Ÿ™ŒŸ¿Ÿ”¥â€ as the caption.
But whatever he has in store, we canâ€™t wait to see!
