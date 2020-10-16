Deejay Usain Bolt? Former athlete samples Vybz Kartel hit

If there is one thing that might rival sprint legend Usain Boltâ€™s love for sports, itâ€™s music. Since hanging up his spikes, Bolt has delved more and more into the entertainment industry, producing two rhythms and even recording a soca song.

Now, he appears to be sampling a hit from incarcerated dancehall star Vybz Kartel.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Bolt effortlessly recites the lyrics to Vybz Kartelâ€™s 2005 hit song So Me A Say.

â€œMost girls love me suh/dem kiss dem, hug mi suh/ some seh how mi ugly suh/ but a nuh nutten if some seh suh/ Cause dem still wahâ€¦.all di dumb seh so,â€ he sings to the camera, before erupting in laughter.

Bolt has never hidden the fact that heâ€™s a fan of the incarcerated star Vybz Kartel. The admiration is obviously mutual, as Vybz Kartel even recorded a song, titled Lighting Bolt, in 2009 after Bolt broke the world record.

Bolt didnâ€™t exactly tell us why he was recording himself singing Vybz Kartelâ€™s song, except for writing a very cryptic â€œWorld Premiere Ÿ™ŒŸ¿Ÿ”¥â€ as the caption.

But whatever he has in store, we canâ€™t wait to see!