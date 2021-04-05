DMX in vegetative state following overdose, family asking for prayers

DMX in vegetative state following overdose, family asking for prayersMonday, April 05, 2021
|
Rapper DMX is currently in a vegetative state
“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the family of the rapper (born Earl Simmons), wrote in a statement to People.
His manager Nakia Walker, told The New York Times on Sunday that the rapper is still brain dead and lung has failed.
“We’re just praying,” Walker said, adding that some of his family members have been allowed to visit the Yonkers native in the hospital.
DMX once revealed that his drug addiction started when he was just 14-years-old. He smoked a ‘crack-laced blunt’ that was given to him by his mentor. He said that he initially had no idea what he had smoked.
His drug addiction has been highly publicized. In 2016, he almost died after he suffered a drug overdose in a New York parking lot.
DMX stopped breathing and had no pulse after collapsing in a New York parking lot. A medic managed to revive him after he stopped breathing and had no pulse. He had to be hospitalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy