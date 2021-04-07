DMX reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

DMX reportedly tests positive for COVID-19Wednesday, April 07, 2021
|
Rapper DMX has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
His manager told VLAD-TV that only his mother and fiancée, have been allowed in X’s hospital room.
DMX is still in a coma after he had a drug overdose last Friday. According to TMZ, he is to undergo a series of tests today that will determine his level of brain function.
According to the outlet, his brain was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes after he overdosed, and he has little brain activity.
His family has asked fans to pray for the rapper whose struggle with drug abuse has been very public. In 2016, he almost died after he suffered a drug overdose in a New York parking lot.
He once revealed that his drug addiction started when he was just 14-years-old. He smoked a ‘crack-laced blunt’ that was given to him by his mentor. He said that he initially had no idea what he had smoked.
