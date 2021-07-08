DMX’s cause of death revealed

DMX’s official cause of death has been revealed. The rapper

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source told the outlet. “The lethal series of events was caused by acute cocaine intoxication,”

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the source noted. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital … However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from coma.”

DMX faced a long and public battle with drug abuse which he revealed started when he was just 14 years old.

He smoked a ‘crack-laced blunt’ that was given to him by his mentor. He said that he initially had no idea what he had smoked.

In 2016, he almost died after he suffered a drug overdose in a New York parking lot.