‘Do better’! Popcaan knocks corporate companies

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has blasted corporate companies for being unprofessional in their dealings with artistes.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the Unruly Boss chided companies on how they proceed with their business arrangements.

“Corporate companies always want things to be done right now, but don’t want to pay right now, then act like they didn’t need you in the first place place. Do better!!!” he tweeted.

It is unclear whether the international dancehall artiste was directing his anger solely towards Jamaican companies.

Popcaan’s rebuke of corporations comes just days after sprint legend turned producer, Usain Bolt urged athletes to be wary of corporate companies who will seek to exploit their success at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

“A lot of athletes sought support from corporate Jamaica in their preparation leading up and heading to Olympic Games and got NO HELP. Athletes know your worth/ Power now that they all want to jump onto your brand/ image for free,” Bolt shared in an Instagram post.