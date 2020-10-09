Do or die: Miami Heat play La Lakers in must-win game today

The Miami Heat are in a tough spot, win today or see the Los Angeles Lakers walk away with their 17th NBA championship title.

The Lakers currently hold a 3-1 lead in the series and will look to close a season which has proven to be the longest ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay caused.

There’s a lot on the line for both, as the Lakers, led by LeBron James, look to reclaim some of their former glory having not made the final, let alone capture the title, in a decade. James also has much to prove, having made yet another final with his third team and chasing his fourth ring.

For the Heat, a victory will mean another chance to even out the series come Sunday – when the sixth game would be played- , and a long-shot at a title that many have already awarded to their competitors.

But Miami’s players are decided; once there’s play left, there’s a chance. Heat center Bam Adebayo said, “We still believe. They’re writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that’s all that matters.”